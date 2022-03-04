$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Deals on Wheels Auto
905-815-0333
2015 Audi S4
2015 Audi S4
Premium Plus quattro 6M
Location
Deals on Wheels Auto
1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
905-815-0333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
92,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8581592
- Stock #: 157
- VIN: WAuDGCFL9FA114563
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Deals on Wheels Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Deals on Wheels Auto
1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5