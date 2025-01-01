Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class= data-start=121 data-end=338>This beautiful 2015 BMW 320i features: Bluetooth, Navigation, Rearview Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Push to Start, Leather Interior, Memory Seats, ABS, Power Options,  Front & Rear Air Conditioning, AWD Turbocharged, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Defrost, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, & more!</p><p class= data-start=121 data-end=338>This vehicle is <strong data-start=156 data-end=190>not drivable and not certified</strong> as per <strong data-start=198 data-end=219>OMVIC regulations</strong>. <strong data-start=221 data-end=260>Certification is available for $899</strong>, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.</p><p> </p><p class= data-start=340 data-end=512>A variety of <strong data-start=353 data-end=374>financing options</strong> are available for an additional <strong data-start=407 data-end=415>$999</strong>, tailored to suit your needs. </p><p> </p><p class= data-start=514 data-end=583>Ask us about our <strong data-start=531 data-end=558>extended warranty plans</strong> for added peace of mind.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p class= data-start=585 data-end=651>📞 <strong data-start=588 data-end=651>Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!</strong></p>

2015 BMW 3 Series

152,257 KM

Details Description Features

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive BACKUP|SUNROOF|HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle
12557765

2015 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive BACKUP|SUNROOF|HEATED SEATS

Location

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

905-334-3596

  1. 1748022632
  2. 1748022631
  3. 1748022631
  4. 1748022632
  5. 1748022632
  6. 1748022632
  7. 1748022632
  8. 1748022632
  9. 1748022632
  10. 1748022632
  11. 1748022632
  12. 1748022632
  13. 1748022632
  14. 1748022633
  15. 1748022633
  16. 1748022633
  17. 1748022633
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
152,257KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBA3C3C50FK200478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,257 KM

Vehicle Description

This beautiful 2015 BMW 320i features: Bluetooth, Navigation, Rearview Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Push to Start, Leather Interior, Memory Seats, ABS, Power Options,  Front & Rear Air Conditioning, AWD Turbocharged, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Defrost, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, & more!

This vehicle is not drivable and not certified as per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $899, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.

 

A variety of financing options are available for an additional $999, tailored to suit your needs. 

 

Ask us about our extended warranty plans for added peace of mind.

 

 

 

📞 Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Used 2023 BMW X3 xDrive30i NAVI|BACKUP|SUNROOF for sale in Oakville, ON
2023 BMW X3 xDrive30i NAVI|BACKUP|SUNROOF 85,296 KM $36,450 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volkswagen Jetta Highline SUNRFOOF|NAVI|HEATED SEATS for sale in Oakville, ON
2020 Volkswagen Jetta Highline SUNRFOOF|NAVI|HEATED SEATS 174,447 KM $15,480 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 AMG|NAVI|BACKUP|SUNROOF for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 AMG|NAVI|BACKUP|SUNROOF 124,338 KM $18,888 + tax & lic

Email Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-334-XXXX

(click to show)

905-334-3596

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

905-334-3596

2015 BMW 3 Series