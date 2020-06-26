2015 BMW 3 Series

+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
AUTO AWD X-DRIVE WAGON FULLY LOADED NAVIGATION SIDE CAMERA BACK UP CANMERA PANORAMIC SUNROOF BLUE TOOTH ICE COLD A/C KEYLESS ENTRY BLUE TOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK AND POWER MIRRORS, HEATED SEATS,MULTI-ZONE A/C, RAIN SENSINR WEPERS, LEATHER WRAPPED SREERING POWER LEFT GATE
NICE COMBINATION OF PERAL WHITE EXTERIOR ON HEATED BROWN INTERIOR Comes fully certified AT NO EXTRA COST
NEW FRONT BRAKE INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING
Clean car fax local Ontario
https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=NaPAHTGPnVo%2b4bhcxP1hypw4ZpPfQAC5
FOR ALL INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL US AT
ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339)
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
EXTENDED Warranty available up to 5 years some conditions apply******
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2