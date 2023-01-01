$31,999+ tax & licensing
2015 BMW 3 Series
4dr Sdn 335i xDrive AWD
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
93,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9796039
- VIN: WBA3B9C57F5A48206
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 93,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle is fully loaded with M Sports Package, M Aerodynamics Package, M Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Navi, Heads-Up Display, Adaptive Headlights, Xenon Lights, Adaptive M Chassis
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Ellati Auto Sales
1-345 Wyecroft Road, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2