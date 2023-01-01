Menu
2015 BMW 3 Series

93,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ellati Auto Sales

437-422-4400

2015 BMW 3 Series

2015 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 335i xDrive AWD

2015 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 335i xDrive AWD

Location

Ellati Auto Sales

1-345 Wyecroft Road, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2

437-422-4400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

93,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9796039
  • VIN: WBA3B9C57F5A48206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Description

MUST SEE!
Vehicle is fully loaded with M Sports Package, M Aerodynamics Package, M Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Navi, Heads-Up Display, Adaptive Headlights, Xenon Lights, Adaptive M Chassis

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

