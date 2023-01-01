Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 BMW 7 Series

114,500 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CB&C Leasing Inc

Contact Seller
2015 BMW 7 Series

2015 BMW 7 Series

4dr Sdn 750Li xDrive AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 BMW 7 Series

4dr Sdn 750Li xDrive AWD

Location

CB&C Leasing Inc

2357 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7X6

  1. 1676991173
  2. 1676991186
  3. 1676991200
  4. 1676991215
  5. 1676991230
  6. 1676991247
  7. 1676991266
  8. 1676991279
  9. 1676991293
  10. 1676991307
  11. 1676991321
  12. 1676991335
  13. 1676991348
  14. 1676991361
  15. 1676991374
  16. 1676991389
  17. 1676991402
  18. 1676991415
  19. 1676991429
  20. 1676991444
  21. 1676991458
  22. 1676991473
  23. 1676991485
  24. 1676991498
  25. 1676991511
  26. 1676991523
  27. 1676991536
  28. 1676991550
  29. 1676991565
  30. 1676991579
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
114,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9639010
  • VIN: WBAYF8C56FD655382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,500 KM

Vehicle Description

 

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS ALL VEHICLES SOLD COME WITH A 3 MONTH / 3000KM WARRANTY AT NO EXTRA COST! 

 

On-Location financing available / Same-day approvals! 

 

NO SURPRISES OR HIDDEN FEES! THE PRICE YOU SEE IS THE PRICE YOU PAY!!

 

Serving Ontario proudly for over 25 years. Established in 1992 locally, CB&C has been providing quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles in the GTA area. We have helped thousands of customers buy, sell and trade their vehicles. We would like to earn your business and add you to our already well-established list of long-term customers.

 

Our many years in business have helped us better understand the needs of our clients and provide them with the best reconditioned Pre-owned Luxury and Performance Vehicles. Facilitating brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Maserati, Bentley, and Porsche just to name a few, our inventory focuses on providing our customers with a unique quality, luxury vehicle for a fraction of the new sticker price.

 

ALL TRADES WELCOME /// WE WILL PURCHASE $$$ YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON’T BUY OURS.

 

As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not roadworthy, not certified, and not E-Tested, certification and emission is available for $595.00

 

Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday: 9 AM- 5 PM Saturday: 9 AM-3 PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CB&C Leasing Inc

2015 Lexus IS 250 4d...
 67,000 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2007 Ferrari F430 F4...
 13,000 KM
$189,995 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Mustang Co...
 101,000 KM
$14,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CB&C Leasing Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CB&C Leasing Inc

CB&C Leasing Inc

CB & C LEASING INC

2357 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7X6
Quick Links
Directions Inventory