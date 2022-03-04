Menu
2015 BMW X1

27,098 KM

Details Description Features

$24,980

+ tax & licensing
$24,980

+ taxes & licensing

Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

2015 BMW X1

2015 BMW X1

AWD xDrive28i | SUNROOF | LEATHER | LOW KMS

2015 BMW X1

AWD xDrive28i | SUNROOF | LEATHER | LOW KMS

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

$24,980

+ taxes & licensing

27,098KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8496350
  • Stock #: K9004
  • VIN: WBAVL1C54FVY37322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K9004
  • Mileage 27,098 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/occasion/BMW-X1-2015-id8761230.html

Vehicle Features

ONE OWNER! LOW KMS! KEY FEATURES: - SUNROOF - LEATHER - HEATED SEATS - KEYLESS ENTRY - BLUETOOTH - CRUISE CONTROL MUCH MORE!!

Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

