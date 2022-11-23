Menu
2015 BMW X3

222,166 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2015 BMW X3

2015 BMW X3

xDrive28d

2015 BMW X3

xDrive28d

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

222,166KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9424818
  • Stock #: 2T1223A
  • VIN: 5UXWY3C5XF0E97113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 222,166 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

