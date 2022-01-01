Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 BMW X5

85,197 KM

Details Description Features

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Deals on Wheels Auto

905-815-0333

Contact Seller
2015 BMW X5

2015 BMW X5

xDrive35id

Watch This Vehicle

2015 BMW X5

xDrive35id

Location

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-815-0333

  1. 8136595
  2. 8136595
  3. 8136595
  4. 8136595
  5. 8136595
  6. 8136595
  7. 8136595
  8. 8136595
  9. 8136595
Contact Seller

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

85,197KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8136595
  • Stock #: 131
  • VIN: 5UXKS4C51F0N11371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 131
  • Mileage 85,197 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully open loan, HST and licensing are extra

Finance deals are subject to a $599 finance charge. Financing up to 96 Months depending on year of the car. We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Rebuild your credit while you drive your dream vehicle.

**THIS VEHICLE CAN BE CERTIFIED AND E-TESTED FOR AN ADDITIONAL $799.00**

If not Certified & E-tested, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be: "Not Drivable, Not E-tested, and Not Certified"

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.

All trade-ins are welcome.

We are located at 1155 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario, L6L 2X5.  Sales Department Hours: Mon-Fri 10:00am - 7:00pm Sat: 10:00am - 6:00pm. While every reasonable effort is made to the ensure accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages.  Please verify any information with Deals on Wheels Auto.

Thank you for your trust

DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO

Vehicle Features

Heated rear seats
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Deals on Wheels Auto

2015 BMW X5 xDrive35id
 85,197 KM
$36,999 + tax & lic
2012 Mercedes-Benz E...
 140,299 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2010 Mercedes-Benz E...
 147,599 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Deals on Wheels Auto

Deals on Wheels Auto

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

905-815-XXXX

(click to show)

905-815-0333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory