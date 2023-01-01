$12,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,998
+ taxes & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
905-844-3273
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
$12,998
+ taxes & licensing
131,244KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10036254
- Stock #: 2T923B
- VIN: 1G1PC5SB7F7257439
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 131,244 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Oak-Land Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2