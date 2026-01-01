$13,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
2LT
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
2LT
Location
M-Way Motors
636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2
365-292-6732
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $499
Sale
$13,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
105,890KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PE5SB3F7261692
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 105,890 KM
Vehicle Description
AUTO 4DOOR 4 CYLINDERS 1.4L GAS SAVER, 2LT PAKAGE, SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, NO ACCIDENT , CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, REMOTE START
4 NEW TIRES + NEW FRONT BRAKES
ADD $499 + TAX FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION
CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT available, please check the link ON THE WEBSITE
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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M-Way Motors
636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2
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365-292-XXXX(click to show)
$13,500
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M-Way Motors
365-292-6732
2015 Chevrolet Cruze