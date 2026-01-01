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<p class=MsoNormal>AUTO 4DOOR 4 CYLINDERS 1.4L GAS SAVER, 2LT PAKAGE, SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, NO ACCIDENT ,  CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, REMOTE START</p><p class=MsoNormal>4 NEW TIRES + NEW FRONT  BRAKES </p><p class=MsoNormal>ADD $499 + TAX FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION</p><div><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN>CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT available, please check the link ON THE WEBSITE</span></p></div>

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

105,890 KM

Details Description Features

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT

Watch This Vehicle
14030715

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT

Location

M-Way Motors

636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2

365-292-6732

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Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $499
Sale

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
105,890KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PE5SB3F7261692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,890 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO 4DOOR 4 CYLINDERS 1.4L GAS SAVER, 2LT PAKAGE, SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, NO ACCIDENT ,  CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, REMOTE START

4 NEW TIRES + NEW FRONT  BRAKES 

ADD $499 + TAX FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION

CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT available, please check the link ON THE WEBSITE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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M-Way Motors

M-Way Motors

636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2
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365-292-6732

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$13,500

+ taxes & licensing>

M-Way Motors

365-292-6732

2015 Chevrolet Cruze