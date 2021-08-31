Menu
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

139,245 KM

Details Description Features

$6,777

+ tax & licensing
$6,777

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
4dr Sdn 5spd Manual safety NO ACCIDENT PW PL PM

Location

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

139,245KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7762191
  • Stock #: 2882
  • VIN: 1G1PB5SH4F7157788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,245 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available  STARTING FROM 0% SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

4DR SEDAN 5 speed manual , POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS , POWER MIRRORS, KEYLESS   COMES FULLY SAFETY CERTIFERD,

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2

NICE COMBINATION white EXTERIOR ON  GREY INTERIOR

CLEAN  car fax aviable at no extra fee

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=c0hv1lmUvH1WRQsRQw4UhKtDKxC7YJlw

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Warranty Available
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
WiFi Hotspot

