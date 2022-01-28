Menu
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

136,120 KM

Details Description Features

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

905-337-9339

R/S 2LT 6 SPEED Manuel LEATHER SUNROOF 2 SET OF TI

Location

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

136,120KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8168809
  • VIN: 1G1PF5SB9F7220285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,120 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

2LT  R/S , 6SPEED MANUAL, LOADED WITH LEATHER, SUNROOF , BLUE TOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA,POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C,KEYLESS,  

EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES ON STEEL RIMS

SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST

BLACK  EXTERIOR ON HEATED BLACK LEATHER  INTERIOR

Comes fully certified AT NO EXTRA COST

CLAEN CAR FAX

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=zFtpXldWNaLo4r1MCqJ1hmIJ9e6snLuf

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

