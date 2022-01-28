$15,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
R/S 2LT 6 SPEED Manuel LEATHER SUNROOF 2 SET OF TI
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
905-337-9339
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,500
- Listing ID: 8168809
- VIN: 1G1PF5SB9F7220285
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 136,120 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
2LT R/S , 6SPEED MANUAL, LOADED WITH LEATHER, SUNROOF , BLUE TOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA,POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C,KEYLESS,
EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES ON STEEL RIMS
SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST
BLACK EXTERIOR ON HEATED BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR
Comes fully certified AT NO EXTRA COST
CLAEN CAR FAX
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=zFtpXldWNaLo4r1MCqJ1hmIJ9e6snLuf
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
Vehicle Features
