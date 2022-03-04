Menu
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

136,129 KM

Details Description Features

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

R/S 2LT 6 SPEED Manuel LEATHER SUNROOF+WINTER TIRE

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

R/S 2LT 6 SPEED Manuel LEATHER SUNROOF+WINTER TIRE

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

136,129KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8526095
  Stock #: 3000A
  VIN: 1G1PF5SB9F7220285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,129 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

R/S 2LT, 6 SPEED MANUAL,4DR LOW KM ONLY 136129KM ,NO ACCIDENT LOAED WITH SUNROOF LEATHER,BACK UP CAMERA, ,POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, BLUE TOOTH, A/C,ALLOY RIMS

2ND SET OF WINTER TIRES AND RIMS

SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST

DARK BLUE EXTERIOR ON  BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR

Comes fully certified AT NO EXTRA COST

NO ACCIDENT CAR FAX PROVIDED

 https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=sF%2ffspmZne1qr23alpnqDiV%2b%2b6pq8YRpV

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

