$15,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
R/S 2LT 6 SPEED Manuel LEATHER SUNROOF+WINTER TIRE
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8526095
- Stock #: 3000A
- VIN: 1G1PF5SB9F7220285
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 136,129 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
R/S 2LT, 6 SPEED MANUAL,4DR LOW KM ONLY 136129KM ,NO ACCIDENT LOAED WITH SUNROOF LEATHER,BACK UP CAMERA, ,POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, BLUE TOOTH, A/C,ALLOY RIMS
2ND SET OF WINTER TIRES AND RIMS
SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST
DARK BLUE EXTERIOR ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR
Comes fully certified AT NO EXTRA COST
NO ACCIDENT CAR FAX PROVIDED
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=sF%2ffspmZne1qr23alpnqDiV%2b%2b6pq8YRpV
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.