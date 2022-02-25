$15,888+ tax & licensing
$15,888
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-608-5503
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
LS AWD with Clean Carfax | SELF CERTIFY
Location
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
125,233KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8384568
- Stock #: LP5463A
- VIN: 2GNFLEEK1F6164423
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
