2015 Chevrolet Equinox

125,233 KM

Details Features

$15,888

+ tax & licensing
$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LS AWD with Clean Carfax | SELF CERTIFY

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LS AWD with Clean Carfax | SELF CERTIFY

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

125,233KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8384568
  • Stock #: LP5463A
  • VIN: 2GNFLEEK1F6164423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LP5463A
  • Mileage 125,233 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

