$24,990+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab 153.0" LT w/2LT
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,045 KM
Vehicle Description
Here’s your updated sales text without images:2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2LT Z71 – Rugged Capability Meets Premium Comfort!
The 2015 Chevy Silverado 1500 LT 2LT Z71 is built for drivers who demand strength, style, and modern features. Equipped with a 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 delivering 355 HP and 383 lb-ft of torque, this truck is ready to conquer highways, job sites, and off-road trails.Z71 Off-Road Package Includes:
- Rancho® shocks for superior off-road handling
- Hill Descent Control for controlled braking on steep declines
- Underbody skid plates for extra protection on rough terrain
- All-terrain tires for maximum grip in any condition
- Automatic locking rear differential for enhanced traction
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- Heated front bucket seats for added luxury
- 10-way power driver’s seat for a customizable ride
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel for a premium feel
- Remote start system for added convenience
- Rear vision camera for improved safety
- 4WD with Autotrac System for seamless switching between drive modes
- Up to 11,100 lbs towing capacity for serious hauling power
- EZ Lift & Lower tailgate for effortless access to the truck bed
- Chevrolet MyLink with an 8-inch touchscreen for easy infotainment control
- Bluetooth, USB ports, and a premium 6-speaker audio system for staying connected
The 2015 Silverado 1500 LT 2LT Z71 offers the perfect combination of power, luxury, and rugged performance. Don’t miss out—this truck won’t last long!
Call now to schedule a test drive!
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $890 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
905-339-3330