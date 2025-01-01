Menu
<p>Here’s your updated sales text without images:</p><hr /><h3><strong>2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2LT Z71 – Rugged Capability Meets Premium Comfort!</strong></h3><p>The <strong>2015 Chevy Silverado 1500 LT 2LT Z71</strong> is built for drivers who demand strength, style, and modern features. Equipped with a <strong>5.3L EcoTec3 V8</strong> delivering <strong>355 HP and 383 lb-ft of torque</strong>, this truck is ready to conquer highways, job sites, and off-road trails.</p><h4><strong>Z71 Off-Road Package Includes:</strong></h4><ul><li><strong>Rancho® shocks</strong> for superior off-road handling</li><li><strong>Hill Descent Control</strong> for controlled braking on steep declines</li><li><strong>Underbody skid plates</strong> for extra protection on rough terrain</li><li><strong>All-terrain tires</strong> for maximum grip in any condition</li><li><strong>Automatic locking rear differential</strong> for enhanced traction</li></ul><h4><strong>LT 2 Package (2LT) Upgrades:</strong></h4><ul><li><strong>Dual-zone automatic climate control</strong> for personalized comfort</li><li><strong>Heated front bucket seats</strong> for added luxury</li><li><strong>10-way power driver’s seat</strong> for a customizable ride</li><li><strong>Leather-wrapped steering wheel</strong> for a premium feel</li><li><strong>Remote start system</strong> for added convenience</li><li><strong>Rear vision camera</strong> for improved safety</li></ul><h4><strong>Towing & Performance Features:</strong></h4><ul><li><strong>4WD with Autotrac System</strong> for seamless switching between drive modes</li><li><strong>Up to 11,100 lbs towing capacity</strong> for serious hauling power</li><li><strong>EZ Lift & Lower tailgate</strong> for effortless access to the truck bed</li></ul><h4><strong>Modern Tech & Connectivity:</strong></h4><ul><li><strong>Chevrolet MyLink with an 8-inch touchscreen</strong> for easy infotainment control</li><li><strong>Bluetooth, USB ports, and a premium 6-speaker audio system</strong> for staying connected</li></ul><p>The <strong>2015 Silverado 1500 LT 2LT Z71</strong> offers the perfect combination of <strong>power, luxury, and rugged performance</strong>. Don’t miss out—this truck won’t last long!</p><p> <strong>Call now to schedule a test drive!</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$890 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

150,045 KM

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 153.0" LT w/2LT

12313007

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 153.0" LT w/2LT

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $890

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,045KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3gcukrec7fg336087

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,045 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Call Dealer

905-339-3330

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500