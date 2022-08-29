$18,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chrysler Town & Country
LEATHER POWER SLID CAMERA BLUETOOTH STOW&GO
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,000
- Listing ID: 9192457
- Stock #: 5000
- VIN: 2C4RC1CG7FR697114
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 139,890 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available STARTING FROM 0% SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO,5DR 7 PASSENGERS LEATHER SEATS FULL STOW $GO HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL,POWER SLIDDING DOORS, POWER LEFT GATE, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,POWER MIRRORS, A/C,ALLOY WHEELS, BLUE TOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA
SAFETY INCLUDED
CAR FAX available at no extra cost
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=06WZ4pg%2FVvlNhxpR2UngA9b5ICGFn%2Ff8
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
NICE COMBINATION DARK BLUE EXTERIOR ON HEATED BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE ///////
Vehicle Features
