2015 Chrysler Town & Country

139,890 KM

$18,000

+ tax & licensing
Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

LEATHER POWER SLID CAMERA BLUETOOTH STOW&GO

Location

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

139,890KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9192457
  • Stock #: 5000
  • VIN: 2C4RC1CG7FR697114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 139,890 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available  STARTING FROM 0% SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO,5DR 7 PASSENGERS  LEATHER SEATS FULL STOW $GO HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL,POWER SLIDDING DOORS, POWER LEFT GATE, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,POWER MIRRORS, A/C,ALLOY WHEELS, BLUE TOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA

SAFETY INCLUDED

 CAR FAX available at no extra cost 

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=06WZ4pg%2FVvlNhxpR2UngA9b5ICGFn%2Ff8

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

NICE COMBINATION DARK BLUE EXTERIOR ON   HEATED BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS 

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE ///////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

