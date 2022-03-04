Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Durango

138,276 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Durango

2015 Dodge Durango

Citadel

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Durango

Citadel

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 8645873
  2. 8645873
  3. 8645873
  4. 8645873
  5. 8645873
  6. 8645873
  7. 8645873
  8. 8645873
  9. 8645873
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

138,276KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8645873
  • Stock #: P6294A
  • VIN: 1C4RDJEG7FC917063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 138,276 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

2015 Dodge Durango C...
 138,276 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150
73,012 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Ford Explorer XLT
 286,696 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory