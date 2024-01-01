Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

289,759 KM

Details Features

$9,988

+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

Location

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9

365-292-5622

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
289,759KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG1FR502531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 289,759 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9

365-292-XXXX

365-292-5622

$9,988

+ taxes & licensing

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

365-292-5622

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan