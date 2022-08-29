Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

169,690 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Deals on Wheels Auto

905-815-0333

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-815-0333

  1. 9214981
  2. 9214981
  3. 9214981
  4. 9214981
  5. 9214981
  6. 9214981
  7. 9214981
  8. 9214981
  9. 9214981
  10. 9214981
  11. 9214981
  12. 9214981
  13. 9214981
  14. 9214981
  15. 9214981
  16. 9214981
  17. 9214981
  18. 9214981
  19. 9214981
  20. 9214981
  21. 9214981
  22. 9214981
  23. 9214981
  24. 9214981
  25. 9214981
  26. 9214981
  27. 9214981
  28. 9214981
  29. 9214981
  30. 9214981
  31. 9214981
  32. 9214981
  33. 9214981
  34. 9214981
  35. 9214981
  36. 9214981
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

169,690KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9214981
  • Stock #: 225
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG8FR622925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 225
  • Mileage 169,690 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully open loan,

Taxes and licensing are extra (HST 13% and Licensing will be extra, plus standard $10 Omvic Fee apply to all transactions)

Finance deals are subject to a $599 finance charge, Financing up to 96 Months depending on year of the car.We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Rebuild your credit while you drive your dream vehicle.

FULL CERTIFICATION SAFETY INSPECTION (This vehicle can be certified and E-tested for an additional $799/-),

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.

All trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for trusting

DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Deals on Wheels Auto

2014 Tesla Model S B...
 159,578 KM
$43,999 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Altima 2...
 155,515 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2020 Honda CR-V Spor...
 13,530 KM
$42,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Deals on Wheels Auto

Deals on Wheels Auto

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

905-815-XXXX

(click to show)

905-815-0333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory