$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-815-0333
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
Deals on Wheels Auto
1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
$CALL
- Listing ID: 9214981
- Stock #: 225
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG8FR622925
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 169,690 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully open loan,
Taxes and licensing are extra (HST 13% and Licensing will be extra, plus standard $10 Omvic Fee apply to all transactions)
Finance deals are subject to a $599 finance charge, Financing up to 96 Months depending on year of the car.We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Rebuild your credit while you drive your dream vehicle.
FULL CERTIFICATION SAFETY INSPECTION (This vehicle can be certified and E-tested for an additional $799/-),
EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.
All trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for trusting
DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO
Vehicle Features
