$15,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
AUTO 7PASSENGER VAN SAFETY CERITFED
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9282694
- Stock #: 3236
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG0FR647267
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 141,236 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO,5DR 7 PASSENGERS POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,POWER MIRRORS, A/C,SAFETY INCLUDED
WHITE EXTERIOR or ON BLACK INTERIOR
CAR FAX available at no extra cost
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=JC2SblW1oije6aviOIBrsv4C3WWaRiKI
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.