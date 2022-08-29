2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,000 + taxes & licensing 1 4 1 , 2 3 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9282694

9282694 Stock #: 3236

3236 VIN: 2C4RDGBG0FR647267

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 141,236 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Woodgrain Interior Trim Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Seating Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Rear Spoiler Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Additional Features Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.