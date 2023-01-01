Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

213,397 KM

Details Description Features

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

365-292-5622

2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

Location

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9

365-292-5622

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

213,397KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10440285
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB4FT528771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 213,397 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Dodge Journey

Engine TypeGasTransmission4-speed shiftable automaticDrive TypeFront wheel driveCylindersInline 4Total Seating5  Fuel & MPGFuel & MPGFuel typeRegular unleadedEPA city/highway MPG19/26 MPGEPA combined MPG21 MPGRange in miles (city/hwy)389.5/533.0 mi.Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.EngineEngineBase engine size2.4 LCylindersInline 4Base engine typeGasHorsepower173 hp @ 6,000 rpmTorque166 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpmValves16Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)Valve timingVariableTowing & HaulingTowing & HaulingMax Towing Capacity1,000 lbs.DrivetrainDrivetrainTransmission4-speed shiftable automaticDrive typeFront wheel drive SuspensionSuspensionFour-wheel independent suspensionStandardFront and rear stabilizer barStandard

 

DimensionsDimensionsLength192.4 in.Overall width with mirrors83.7 in.Overall width without mirrors72.2 in.Height66.6 in.Wheelbase113.8 in.EPA interior volume134.6 cu.ft.Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.6 cu.ft.Maximum cargo capacity67.6 cu.ft.Turning circle39.0 ft.Ground clearance7.3 in.Curb weight3,818 lbs.Maximum towing capacity1,000 lbs.Gross weight5,005 lbs.Country of final assemblyMexico

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9

