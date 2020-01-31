Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

4dr Limited_Navi_Rear Camera_Bluetooth_7 Seats

Location

Rotana Auto Sales

568 Argus Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J3

905-617-6761

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 142,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4626930
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG9FT643438
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE , ONTARIO VEHICLE , 2015 Dodge Journey Limited pkg , Black on Black 7 passengers , push , button start ,power seats , Bluetooth ,navigation , remote start ,two sets of keys non smoker unit . super clean interior and exterior. well kept and maintained . fully detailed .


Our price includes : 


-Two Years Warranty or 40,000 km cover $3000 per claim ( engine , transmission , transfer case, differential , turbo super charge , electrical and conditioning )


-Ontario Safety Standard Certificate . 


-Carfax Vehicle History Report. 




PRICE+HST+License Fee Only.


Please Call to book your test drive .


ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE.. APPLY ONLINE AT http://rotanaautosales.com/financing/ 


To ensure that the vehicle is still available, please call us at: 877-375-1427 or by email: sales@rotanaautosales.com 


To see others Vehicles, please click on the links below: 


http://rotanaautosales.com/vehicles/ 


-OUR HOURS OF OPERATION: 


MON-FRI: 9:00 am to 7:00 PM 


SAT: 9:00 am to 5:00 PM 


SUN: 11:00 am to 4:00 pm By Appointment 


We're proud members of OMVIC and the UCDA. As members, we agree to a strict code of ethics and deliver on all promises.


At Rotana Auto Sales, we’re proud to be Oakville’s premier source for quality, low-mileage, pre-owned vehicles. Since we opened our dealership, we’ve been sharing our commitment to top-notch cars, minivans, SUVs, and trucks, along with unparalleled customer service. We take our customers seriously and always put their needs first. That’s the Rotana Auto Sales difference. 


Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Winter Tires
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

