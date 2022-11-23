$7,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,990
+ taxes & licensing
Oscars Motors
647-787-8379
2015 Fiat 500
2015 Fiat 500
Location
Oscars Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
647-787-8379
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,990
+ taxes & licensing
163,308KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9380014
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 163,308 KM
Vehicle Description
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Oscars Motors
Oscars Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5