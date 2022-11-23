Menu
2015 Fiat 500

163,308 KM

Details Description

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Oscars Motors

647-787-8379

2015 Fiat 500

2015 Fiat 500

2015 Fiat 500

Location

Oscars Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

647-787-8379

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

163,308KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9380014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 163,308 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER.. CERTIFIED.. NO ACCIDENT 

Oscars Motors

Oscars Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

