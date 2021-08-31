2015 Ford Edge

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,288 + taxes & licensing 2 3 , 3 2 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7686118

7686118 Stock #: P06014

P06014 VIN: 2FMTK4J85FBB87306

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P06014

Mileage 23,322 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Parking Distance Sensors Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Mechanical All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Windows Rear Defroster Exterior Rear Spoiler tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm Trip Computer Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Floor mats Comfort Climate Control Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors BACKUP CAMERA Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Dual Air Controls GPS System Hill Ascent Control Keyless Start Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights Knee Air Bag A/T Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Driver Restriction Features Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Adaptative Cruise Control Tires Front All Season Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.