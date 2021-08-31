Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Edge

23,322 KM

Details Description Features

$25,288

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,288

+ taxes & licensing

Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Edge

2015 Ford Edge

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,288

+ taxes & licensing

23,322KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7686118
  • Stock #: P06014
  • VIN: 2FMTK4J85FBB87306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06014
  • Mileage 23,322 KM

Vehicle Description

1 owner, great condition, safetied 2015 Ford Edge SEL AWD is equipped with a 3.5L V6 engine and an automatic transmission. Options include: 201A equipment group, power liftgate, utility package, Canadian comfort package, navigation, remote start, reverse camera, reverse sensors, and much more!Want more information or to book a test drive? Call us at @1-888-283-6702 or Text us at 289-217-9195. Google score of 4.6 Stars! Experience our family-owned and operated atmosphere for yourself at our full-service Ford Dealership. We are located at the corner of Dorval & Wyecroft Road in beautiful Oakville, ON just south of the QEW. 280-South Service Road West Oakville, ON.SALES HOURS: Monday - Thursday : 9:00am - 8:00pm Friday: 9:00am - 6:00pm Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm Sunday: CLOSED Proudly serving the cities and towns of: Kitchener Guelph Waterloo Hamilton Oakville Toronto Windsor London Niagara Falls Cambridge Orillia Bracebridge Barrie Mississauga Brampton Simcoe Burlington Ottawa Sarnia Port Elgin Kincardine Listowel Collingwood Arthur Wiarton Brantford St. Catharines Newmarket Stratford Peterborough Kingston Sudbury Sault Ste Marie Welland Oshawa Whitby Cobourg Belleville Trenton Petawawa North Bay Huntsville Gananoque Brockville Napanee Arnprior Bancroft Owen Sound Chatham St. Thomas Leamington Milton Ajax Pickering.

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Rear Defroster
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
am/fm
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Floor mats
Climate Control
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto Dimming Mirrors
BACKUP CAMERA
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Keyless Start
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kennedy Ford

2019 Ford Explorer XLT
 49,496 KM
$38,388 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz S...
 113,450 KM
$53,988 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Mustang GT
 70,038 KM
$46,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

Call Dealer

905-845-XXXX

(click to show)

905-845-1646

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory