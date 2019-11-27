Menu
2015 Ford Escape

LOW KM NO ACCIDENT PW PL PM A/C SAFETY

2015 Ford Escape

LOW KM NO ACCIDENT PW PL PM A/C SAFETY

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 66,350KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4383381
  • Stock #: 2495
  • VIN: 1FMCU0F77FUC29696
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Auto Gas saver low km SUV  no accident POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS KEYLESS   


COMES FULLY SAFETY CERTIFERD


 NICE COMBINATION OF black EXTERIOR ON  BLACK INTERIOR


FOR ALL INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL US AT (289 837 1234)


WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER


This unit located at 646 fourth line (Speers road and Fourth line) Oakville L6L 5B2       


PLEASE CHECK OUR INVENTORY FOR MANY GOOD DEALS ON SUV'S, CARS, VANS, HONDA CIVIC COROLLA, DODGE RAM, F150 C230, BMW


JUST COPY AND PASTE


WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA


Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED


WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER


/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////


///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILBLE //////////


EXTENDED Warranty available up to 5 years some conditions apply******

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

