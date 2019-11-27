2015 Ford Escape

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Auto Gas saver low km SUV no accident POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS KEYLESS
COMES FULLY SAFETY CERTIFERD
NICE COMBINATION OF black EXTERIOR ON BLACK INTERIOR
FOR ALL INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL US AT (289 837 1234)
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
This unit located at 646 fourth line (Speers road and Fourth line) Oakville L6L 5B2
PLEASE CHECK OUR INVENTORY FOR MANY GOOD DEALS ON SUV'S, CARS, VANS, HONDA CIVIC COROLLA, DODGE RAM, F150 C230, BMW
JUST COPY AND PASTE
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILBLE //////////
EXTENDED Warranty available up to 5 years some conditions apply******
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2