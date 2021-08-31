Menu
2015 Ford Escape

126,266 KM

Details Description Features

$17,777

+ tax & licensing
Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

4WD 4dr SE B-TOOTH B-CAMERA NO ACCIDENT SAFETY

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

126,266KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8029558
  • Stock #: 2949
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX8FUC29743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,266 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

4X4 AUTO SUV, NO ACCIDENT , BACK UP CAMERA,BLUETOOTH WITH SYNC ,POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS , POWER MIRRORS, HEATED FRONT SEATS

 SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

NICE COMBINATION WHITE  EXTERIOR ON   HEATED GREY INTERIOR

CLEAN CAR FAX LOACL ONTARIO

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=yQqrqE22b0KY82E04ZlYIu6IeKuwqCdc

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Email Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

