2015 Ford Escape

76,292 KM

Details Features

$16,997

+ tax & licensing
Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

SE

Location

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

76,292KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9210871
  • Stock #: R4111X
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX3FUC18001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 76,292 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

