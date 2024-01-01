Menu
2015 Ford F-150

150,989 KM

$23,009

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford F-150

XLT

2015 Ford F-150

XLT

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$23,009

+ taxes & licensing

150,989KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EF7FFB10752

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 150,989 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Power Steering

Tachometer
Compass

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

2015 Ford F-150