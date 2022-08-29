$8,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Focus
SE AUTO NO ACCIDENT SAFETY B-CAMERA BLUETOOTH
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9298204
- Stock #: 3216
- VIN: 1FADP3F23FL258131
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 189,186 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO,5 PASSENGER SEDAN 4 CYLINDER GAS SAVER, BLUE TOOTH BACK UP CAMERA ALLOY RIMS ,POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,POWER MIRRORS, A/C,HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED FRONT SEATS ,SAFETY INCLUDED
NEW FRONT TIRES AND BRAKES WILL BE INSTALLED WITH THE SALE
GREY EXTERIOR ON BLACK INTERIOR
CLEAN CAR FAX available at no extra cost
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=qo2b0nB48TmhNvaJTXeAftUrWwnG0h2Q
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
Vehicle Features
