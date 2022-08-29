Menu
2015 Ford Focus

189,186 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

SE AUTO NO ACCIDENT SAFETY B-CAMERA BLUETOOTH

Location

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

189,186KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9298204
  • Stock #: 3216
  • VIN: 1FADP3F23FL258131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,186 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO,5 PASSENGER SEDAN 4 CYLINDER GAS SAVER, BLUE TOOTH BACK UP CAMERA ALLOY RIMS ,POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,POWER MIRRORS, A/C,HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED FRONT SEATS ,SAFETY INCLUDED

NEW FRONT TIRES AND BRAKES WILL BE INSTALLED WITH THE SALE  

GREY EXTERIOR  ON BLACK INTERIOR

CLEAN  CAR FAX available at no extra cost 

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=qo2b0nB48TmhNvaJTXeAftUrWwnG0h2Q

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

