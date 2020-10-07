Menu
2015 Ford Transit Connect

132,194 KM

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

XL w/Dual Sliding Doors shelves Blue tooth b-came

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

132,194KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6174771
  Stock #: 2703
  VIN: NM0LS7E72F1228507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 132,194 KM

Vehicle Description

More than one cargo van available to chose from AUTO safety certified 2015 ford transit connect with 132194 km  no accident ,Loaded WITH BLUE TOOTH (SYNC)  ICE COLD A/C KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK AND POWER MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, back up sensor , BACK UP CAMERA

shelves and divider ready to go to work

NICE COMBINATION OF WHITE EXTERIOR ON GREY INTERIOR Comes fully certified AT NO EXTRA COST 

Clean car fax( no accident local Ontario)

PLEASE CALL US AT 

ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339) 

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

EXTENDED Warranty available up to 5 years some conditions apply******

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

