2015 GMC Sierra

94,191 KM

Details

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2015 GMC Sierra

2015 GMC Sierra

4WD Crew Cab Denali SAFETY CERTIFED NO ACCIDENT LO

2015 GMC Sierra

4WD Crew Cab Denali SAFETY CERTIFED NO ACCIDENT LO

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

94,191KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7191143
  • Stock #: 2806
  • VIN: 3GTU2WEJ4FG289971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,191 KM

Vehicle Description

Denali Crew Cab 4x4 6.2L loaded GPS NAVIGATION, LEATHER, HEATED /COOLANTFRONT SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA, LANE KEEPING ALERT, ANTI COLLISION  AVOIDANCE WARNING, FRONT AND REAR PARKING AID SENSOR, BLUE TOOTH,AUX, SUNROOF ,REMOTE START, TOW FACTORY FREQ. BRAKES, ICE COLD A/C ….

 

Comes fully certified AT NO EXTRA COST

NO ACCIDENT LOCAL ONTARIO

CAR FAX VERIFIED LOCAL ONTARIO NO ACCIDENT

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=3tMl6UMcWTu+10AdVeYNzgYbqNvVJ64l

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Warranty Available
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Active suspension
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

