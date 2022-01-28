Menu
2015 Honda Accord

109,022 KM

Details Description Features

$21,777

+ tax & licensing
$21,777

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

905-337-9339

2015 Honda Accord

2015 Honda Accord

AUTO Touring NAVIGATION LEATHER SUNROOF NEW BRAKES

2015 Honda Accord

AUTO Touring NAVIGATION LEATHER SUNROOF NEW BRAKES

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-337-9339

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,777

+ taxes & licensing

109,022KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8239323
  • Stock #: 3011
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F95FA802763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,022 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO TOURING PAACKAGE LOADED WITH GPS NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, RIGHT SIDE CAMERA,POWER SUNROOF ,POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, BLUE TOOTH, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL,PUSH START, REMOTE START, LOADED… NEW BRAKES WILL BE INSTALLED

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

BLACK EXTERIOR ON HEATED BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR

SAFETY CERTIFED AT NO EXTRA COST

WILL COME WITH ALL NEW BRAKES( PADS+ ROTORS) WILL BE INSTALLED ON SALE

CLEAN CAR FAX  local Ontario car fax  verified and aviable  AT NO EXTRA COST

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=oH2aktheADwowUGGOChWnFV2qGGFJmWR

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

