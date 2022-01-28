$21,777+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Honda Accord
AUTO Touring NAVIGATION LEATHER SUNROOF NEW BRAKES
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,777
- Listing ID: 8239323
- Stock #: 3011
- VIN: 1HGCR2F95FA802763
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 109,022 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO TOURING PAACKAGE LOADED WITH GPS NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, RIGHT SIDE CAMERA,POWER SUNROOF ,POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, BLUE TOOTH, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL,PUSH START, REMOTE START, LOADED… NEW BRAKES WILL BE INSTALLED
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
BLACK EXTERIOR ON HEATED BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR
SAFETY CERTIFED AT NO EXTRA COST
WILL COME WITH ALL NEW BRAKES( PADS+ ROTORS) WILL BE INSTALLED ON SALE
CLEAN CAR FAX local Ontario car fax verified and aviable AT NO EXTRA COST
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=oH2aktheADwowUGGOChWnFV2qGGFJmWR
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
Vehicle Features
