$13,888+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Civic
EX
2015 Honda Civic
EX
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$13,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 159,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this sleek 2015 Honda Civic EX from Twin Oaks Auto. This blue beauty boasts a comfortable black interior and a powerful 4-cylinder engine, perfect for navigating city streets and highway adventures alike. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, this Civic offers a smooth and effortless driving experience. And with only 159,800 km on the odometer, this vehicle is just getting warmed up.
This Civic EX is packed with features to enhance your driving experience. Stay connected and entertained with Bluetooth connectivity and a CD player. Enjoy year-round comfort with heated seats and mirrors. Safety is paramount with anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and a rearview camera. And for added convenience, this vehicle features keyless entry, power windows, and a sunroof.
Make your way to Twin Oaks Auto today to experience this fantastic Honda Civic EX for yourself.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto
Email Twin Oaks Auto
Twin Oaks Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-339-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-339-3330