Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this sleek 2015 Honda Civic EX from Twin Oaks Auto. This blue beauty boasts a comfortable black interior and a powerful 4-cylinder engine, perfect for navigating city streets and highway adventures alike. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, this Civic offers a smooth and effortless driving experience. And with only 159,800 km on the odometer, this vehicle is just getting warmed up.</p><p>This Civic EX is packed with features to enhance your driving experience. Stay connected and entertained with Bluetooth connectivity and a CD player. Enjoy year-round comfort with heated seats and mirrors. Safety is paramount with anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and a rearview camera. And for added convenience, this vehicle features keyless entry, power windows, and a sunroof.</p><p>Make your way to Twin Oaks Auto today to experience this fantastic Honda Civic EX for yourself.</p>

2015 Honda Civic

159,800 KM

Details Description Features

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Honda Civic

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

  1. 1730393530
  2. 1730393530
  3. 1730393530
  4. 1730393530
  5. 1730393530
  6. 1730393530
  7. 1730393530
  8. 1730393530
  9. 1730392835
  10. 1730392844
  11. 1730392851
  12. 1730392858
  13. 1730392866
  14. 1730392872
  15. 1730392878
  16. 1730392887
  17. 1730392893
  18. 1730392900
  19. 1730392905
  20. 1730392912
  21. 1730392919
  22. 1730392925
  23. 1730392933
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
159,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F5XFH056360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this sleek 2015 Honda Civic EX from Twin Oaks Auto. This blue beauty boasts a comfortable black interior and a powerful 4-cylinder engine, perfect for navigating city streets and highway adventures alike. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, this Civic offers a smooth and effortless driving experience. And with only 159,800 km on the odometer, this vehicle is just getting warmed up.

This Civic EX is packed with features to enhance your driving experience. Stay connected and entertained with Bluetooth connectivity and a CD player. Enjoy year-round comfort with heated seats and mirrors. Safety is paramount with anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and a rearview camera. And for added convenience, this vehicle features keyless entry, power windows, and a sunroof.

Make your way to Twin Oaks Auto today to experience this fantastic Honda Civic EX for yourself.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto

Used 2013 Honda Civic Touring for sale in Oakville, ON
2013 Honda Civic Touring 135,880 KM $13,490 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT Limited for sale in Oakville, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra GT Limited 157,600 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Sienna LE for sale in Oakville, ON
2013 Toyota Sienna LE 196,600 KM $13,990 + tax & lic

Email Twin Oaks Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-339-XXXX

(click to show)

905-339-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Civic