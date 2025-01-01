Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>FRESH TRADE! DRIVES GREAT! EX MODEL. 5 SPEED MANUAL, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA! CALL TODAY!!</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2015 Honda Civic

205,100 KM

Details Description Features

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Honda Civic

2dr Man Ex

Watch This Vehicle
12168582

2015 Honda Civic

2dr Man Ex

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

  1. 1738963895
  2. 1738963903
  3. 1738963909
  4. 1738963915
  5. 1738963922
  6. 1738963928
  7. 1738963936
  8. 1738963943
  9. 1738963950
  10. 1738963956
  11. 1738963962
  12. 1738963968
  13. 1738963974
  14. 1738963979
  15. 1738963985
  16. 1738963993
  17. 1738963999
  18. 1738964006
  19. 1738964011
  20. 1738964016
  21. 1738964022
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
205,100KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFG3A56FH000818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 205,100 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH TRADE! DRIVES GREAT! EX MODEL. 5 SPEED MANUAL, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA! CALL TODAY!!

 

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What’s Included with Certification:

  • The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
  • A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
  • The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2


(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto

Used 2015 Honda Civic 2dr Man Ex for sale in Oakville, ON
2015 Honda Civic 2dr Man Ex 205,100 KM $7,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Pilot Touring | VERY CLEAN for sale in Oakville, ON
2017 Honda Pilot Touring | VERY CLEAN 180,500 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Odyssey Touring | Winter Tires Inculded for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Honda Odyssey Touring | Winter Tires Inculded 166,400 KM $25,990 + tax & lic

Email Twin Oaks Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-339-XXXX

(click to show)

905-339-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Civic