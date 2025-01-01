Menu
2015 Honda Civic

68,925 KM

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Honda Civic

AUTO LOW KM HEATED SEATS BACKUPCAM BLUETOOTH

2015 Honda Civic

AUTO LOW KM HEATED SEATS BACKUPCAM BLUETOOTH

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
68,925KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F43FH061083

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3908
  • Mileage 68,925 KM

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY 

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY 

AUTO, LOW KM, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, 

 

CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE 

 

FOR SAFETY & 3 MONTHS/ 5,000 KM DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO ADD ONLY $699+TAX 

 

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED 

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER 

/////////Financing available some conditions apply///// 

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Bluetooth Connection

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2015 Honda Civic