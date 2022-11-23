$16,500+ tax & licensing
289-837-1234
2015 Honda Civic
4dr Auto EX SUNROOF CAMERA NO ACCIDENT NEW BRAKES
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9413761
- Stock #: 3262
- VIN: 2HGFB2F50FH009242
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,858 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO,4DR SEDAN, EX, SUNROOF , SIDE CAMERA, BACK CAMERA, BLUE TOOTH, CRUSE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,POWER MIRRORS, A/C,HEATED FRONT SEATS,SAFETY INCLUDED
4 NEW BRAKES (PADS+ ROTORS) INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING
CLEAN CAR FAX available at no extra cost
USE THE LINK OF CARFAX
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
