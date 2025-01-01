$16,990+ taxes & licensing
2015 Honda CR-V
EX
2015 Honda CR-V
EX
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Absolutely! Here's the updated sales text with AWD included:
2015 Honda CR-V EX AWD – Clean, Comfortable, and Ready for Anything
Experience dependable performance and everyday practicality in this exceptionally clean 2015 Honda CR-V EX with All-Wheel Drive – perfect for Canadian weather and weekend getaways alike. Loaded with features and renowned for reliability, this CR-V is a smart choice for anyone seeking value and peace of mind.
Key Features:
2.4L i-VTEC 4-Cylinder Engine – Fuel-efficient and responsive
All-Wheel Drive (AWD) – Confident traction in all road conditions
Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) – Smooth and efficient shifting
Heated Front Seats – Comfort for chilly mornings
Power Moonroof – Let in the sun or enjoy a night drive under the stars
HondaLink Infotainment System – 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, and SMS text function
Rearview Camera – Easy and safe reversing
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control – Personalized comfort for driver and passenger
Power Driver’s Seat – Easily find your ideal position
17-Inch Alloy Wheels – Stylish and practical
Push Button Start & Smart Entry – Convenience at your fingertips
Steering Wheel-Mounted Controls – Keep your focus on the road
Vehicle Stability Assist, ABS, TPMS – Advanced safety and control
Eco Assist™ System – Maximize your fuel economy
Clean, local Ontario vehicle with excellent maintenance history. The CR-V EX AWD is the perfect partner for daily driving and weekend adventures.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto
Email Twin Oaks Auto
Twin Oaks Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-339-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-339-3330