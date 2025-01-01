Menu
<p>Absolutely! Heres the updated sales text with <strong>AWD</strong> included:</p><hr /><p><strong>2015 Honda CR-V EX AWD – Clean, Comfortable, and Ready for Anything</strong></p><p>Experience dependable performance and everyday practicality in this exceptionally clean 2015 Honda CR-V EX with <strong>All-Wheel Drive</strong> – perfect for Canadian weather and weekend getaways alike. Loaded with features and renowned for reliability, this CR-V is a smart choice for anyone seeking value and peace of mind.</p><p><strong>Key Features:</strong></p><ul><li><p><strong>2.4L i-VTEC 4-Cylinder Engine</strong> – Fuel-efficient and responsive</p></li><li><p><strong>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</strong> – Confident traction in all road conditions</p></li><li><p><strong>Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)</strong> – Smooth and efficient shifting</p></li><li><p><strong>Heated Front Seats</strong> – Comfort for chilly mornings</p></li><li><p><strong>Power Moonroof</strong> – Let in the sun or enjoy a night drive under the stars</p></li><li><p><strong>HondaLink Infotainment System</strong> – 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, and SMS text function</p></li><li><p><strong>Rearview Camera</strong> – Easy and safe reversing</p></li><li><p><strong>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</strong> – Personalized comfort for driver and passenger</p></li><li><p><strong>Power Driver’s Seat</strong> – Easily find your ideal position</p></li><li><p><strong>17-Inch Alloy Wheels</strong> – Stylish and practical</p></li><li><p><strong>Push Button Start & Smart Entry</strong> – Convenience at your fingertips</p></li><li><p><strong>Steering Wheel-Mounted Controls</strong> – Keep your focus on the road</p></li><li><p><strong>Vehicle Stability Assist, ABS, TPMS</strong> – Advanced safety and control</p></li><li><p><strong>Eco Assist™ System</strong> – Maximize your fuel economy</p></li></ul><p>Clean, local Ontario vehicle with excellent maintenance history. The CR-V EX AWD is the perfect partner for daily driving and weekend adventures.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p><p> </p>

2015 Honda CR-V

146,500 KM

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Honda CR-V

EX

12636105

2015 Honda CR-V

EX

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
146,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H51FH127046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

