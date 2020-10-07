Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda CR-V

90,612 KM

Details Description Features

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2015 Honda CR-V

2015 Honda CR-V

LX 5DR SUV NEW TIRES+BRAKES LOW KM NO ACCIDENT B-C

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda CR-V

LX 5DR SUV NEW TIRES+BRAKES LOW KM NO ACCIDENT B-C

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

90,612KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5936118
  • Stock #: 2658
  • VIN: 2HKRM3H34FH000607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,612 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO  5DR SUV 4 CYLINDER GAS SAVER COMES WITH SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST LOCAL ONTARIO VERIFIED LOW KM ONLY 90612 KM  BACK UP CAMERA  BLUE TOOTH ICE COLD A/C KEYLESS ENTRY,  POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK AND POWER MIRRORS,  CRUISE CONTROL, 4 NEW TIRES + 4 NEW BRAKES installed day of listing

NICE COMBINATION OF WHITE  EXTERIOR ON   BLACK   INTERIOR Comes fully certified AT NO EXTRA COST

No Accident car fax verified and provided at no extra cost

PLEASE CALL US AT 

ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339) 

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

EXTENDED Warranty available up to 5 years some conditions apply******

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

2015 RAM ProMaster 4...
 108,607 KM
$15,000 + tax & lic
2013 Buick Enclave A...
 81,554 KM
$21,000 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 4WD Cr...
 109,807 KM
$19,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory