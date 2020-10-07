2015 Honda CR-V

+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
AUTO 5DR SUV 4 CYLINDER GAS SAVER COMES WITH SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST LOCAL ONTARIO VERIFIED LOW KM ONLY 90612 KM BACK UP CAMERA BLUE TOOTH ICE COLD A/C KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK AND POWER MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, 4 NEW TIRES + 4 NEW BRAKES installed day of listing
NICE COMBINATION OF WHITE EXTERIOR ON BLACK INTERIOR Comes fully certified AT NO EXTRA COST
No Accident car fax verified and provided at no extra cost
PLEASE CALL US AT
ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339)
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
EXTENDED Warranty available up to 5 years some conditions apply******
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2