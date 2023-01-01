Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre class=pre-content><span style=text-decoration-line: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong>READ AD IN FULL! PLEASE CALL TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY AND TO BOOK APPOINTMENTS!!</strong><strong><br /></strong></span></pre><p>GREAT LITTLE HONDA FIT MANUAL!! SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS!! GOOD ON GAS & EASY TO DRIVE!! ONLY 37,000 KMS!!</p><p>THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN <strong>ADDITIONAL</strong> <strong>$690+HST.</strong> THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WELL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! </p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong></p><p><strong>TO CALL US 905-339-3330 </strong></p><p>We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2</p><p>PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS</p><p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>TwinOaksAuto.Com</span></p>

2015 Honda Fit

37,300 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Honda Fit

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Fit

EX

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

  1. 1702421180
  2. 1702421187
  3. 1702421195
  4. 1702421201
  5. 1702421207
  6. 1702421213
  7. 1702421220
  8. 1702421227
  9. 1702421234
  10. 1702421241
  11. 1702421248
  12. 1702421255
  13. 1702421261
  14. 1702421268
  15. 1702421274
  16. 1702421281
  17. 1702421286
  18. 1702421292
  19. 1702421299
  20. 1702421306
  21. 1702421313
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
37,300KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3HGGK5G85FM102371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 37,300 KM

Vehicle Description

READ AD IN FULL! PLEASE CALL TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY AND TO BOOK APPOINTMENTS!!

GREAT LITTLE HONDA FIT MANUAL!! SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS!! GOOD ON GAS & EASY TO DRIVE!! ONLY 37,000 KMS!!

THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $690+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! 

Financing Options Available!

TO CALL US 905-339-3330 

We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS

TwinOaksAuto.Com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto

Used 2012 Acura TSX 4dr Sdn I4 Man w/A-Spec Pkg for sale in Oakville, ON
2012 Acura TSX 4dr Sdn I4 Man w/A-Spec Pkg 169,400 KM SOLD
Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra Sport Appearance for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 Hyundai Elantra Sport Appearance 96,230 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4x4 for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4x4 113,100 KM $21,900 + tax & lic

Email Twin Oaks Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

Call Dealer

905-339-XXXX

(click to show)

905-339-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Fit