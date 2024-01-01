$8,990+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Accent
5DR HB AUTO GL
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$8,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 136,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish compact car? Look no further than this 2015 Hyundai Accent 5dr HB Auto GL, available now at Twin Oaks Auto. This sleek blue sedan boasts a comfortable black interior and comes equipped with a 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, and front-wheel drive. With only 136,000km on the odometer, this Accent is ready for many more adventures.
This well-maintained Hyundai comes packed with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, power locks, and heated mirrors. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and control your music and calls with steering wheel mounted controls. The rearview camera and anti-lock brakes provide added safety and peace of mind.
This 2015 Hyundai Accent 5dr HB Auto GL is perfect for those seeking a fuel-efficient and feature-rich vehicle at an affordable price. Come down to Twin Oaks Auto today for a test drive and see for yourself!
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Twin Oaks Auto
