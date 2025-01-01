Menu
2015 HYUNDAI ACCENT 4-DOOR, 1.6L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE - OIL FILTER DONE AND CHANGED - HEATED SEATS - BLUETOOH - A/C - ACTIVE ECO - STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS 

# FREE CARFAX REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE! 
# 4.8 GOOGLE REVIEWS 
# PRICE + HST + LICENSING PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. 

As per OMVIC regulations, vehicle is not certified & not drivable. If you ask, the certification is part of our client care package that is offered for just $495. All of our cars are in great shape and have been checked out by a registered mechanic. You can take any of them for a test drive. Fees for HST and licenses are extra. 

 TERMINAL MOTORS 1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE

2015 Hyundai Accent

110,000 KM

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,000KM
VIN KMHCT5AEXFU213966

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

#LOW KMS
#NO ACCIDENTS #GAS SAVER #FINANCING AVAILABLE 
2015 HYUNDAI ACCENT 4-DOOR, 1.6L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE

- OIL FILTER DONE AND CHANGED

- HEATED SEATS
- BLUETOOH
- A/C
- ACTIVE ECO
- STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS 
# FREE CARFAX REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE! # 4.8 GOOGLE REVIEWS # PRICE + HST + LICENSING

PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. 
As per OMVIC regulations, vehicle is not certified & not drivable. If you ask, the certification is part of our client care package that is offered for just $495. All of our cars are in great shape and have been checked out by a registered mechanic. You can take any of them for a test drive. Fees for HST and licenses are extra. 
 TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Hyundai Accent