2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

93,472 KM

Details Description Features

$18,777

+ tax & licensing
$18,777

+ taxes & licensing

Seven Speed Motors

905-547-8778

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT

Seven Speed Motors

1047 North Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6H 1A6

905-547-8778

$18,777

+ taxes & licensing

93,472KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8329638
  VIN: 5XYZT3LB4FG246548

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,472 KM

Vehicle Description

>>LIMITED TIME ONLY>>ENTER TO WIN A 50" SMART 4K TV WITH PURCHASE
>>CERTIFIED
>>6 Months NO Payment available O.A.C
>>CASH PRICE $19,777 - FINANCE & SAVE $1000
_______________________________________________
*Fresh Trade-in
*Accident Free Vehicle
*Extra Low KMS
*Bluetooth
*Back-up Camera
*Cruise Control
*All Power Options
*Keyless Entry
*Fuel Efficient
*Amazing Safety Features
*Grey Exterior on Grey Interior
*Heated Seats
*.ETC
_____________________________________________

FINANCE OR LEASING OPTIONS
3 EASY STEPS
1: CHOOSE A CAR AND GET STARTED
2: APPLY ONLINE.
3: GET PRE-APPROVED IN LESS THAN 1 HOUR
Copy and paste link below:
http://sevenspeedmotors.ca/financing/

Fully open loan, Finance Options Available up to 96 Months. We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Re-establish your credit while you drive.
Ask about our 90 days no payment, apply today on our secure online application link below, and one of our Finance Advisors will contact you in less than 1 hours.
Our Finance Advisors understand that every persons financial position is different, but everyone wants the same few things: privacy, respect, and expert guidance.

_______________________________________________

AFTER SALE COVERAGE
Vehicle is Pre-Approved for Extended warranty of up to 6 Years of worry free, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A with more than 2400 facilities to assist.
_______________________________________________

CERTIFICATION PACKAGE
Included in price of vehicle, our certification package includes a full safety inspection and 30 warranty.

Every Vehicle has its own value and all trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
_______________________________________________

Thank you for considering SEVEN SPEED MOTORS; A Family owned business for over 11 years

2020 DIAMOND AWARD WINNER READER'S CHOICE AWARDS FOR BEST USED CAR DEALERSHIP(Oakville Beaver)
2020 DIAMOND AWARD WINNER READER'S CHOICE AWARDS FOR BEST DOMESTIC USED CAR DEALERSHIP(Oakville Beaver)
2020 CARGURUS DEALER TOP RATED DEALER

According to Google Reviews. People love our relaxed environment and easy sales process, Rated one of the best Used Car Dealerships in the GTA.
A proud member of OMVIC and UCDA.

CANADA! We ship Nation Wide; we are centrally located in the GTA
Address: 1047 North Service Road East, Oakville. ON L6H 1A6
19055478778
9055996627
_______________________________________________

THANK YOU, FRONT-LINE WORKERS, IN FIGHTING COVID-19, YOU ARE TRUE HEROES
For more info about COVID19, please visit www.sevenspeedmotors.ca,

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Seven Speed Motors

Seven Speed Motors

1047 North Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6H 1A6

905-547-8778

