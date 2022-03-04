Menu
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

98,066 KM

Details

$16,980

+ tax & licensing
$16,980

+ taxes & licensing

Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Premium | 1 OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX | BLUETOOTH | A/C

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Premium | 1 OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX | BLUETOOTH | A/C

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

$16,980

+ taxes & licensing

98,066KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8480046
  • Stock #: K8065A
  • VIN: 5XYZU3LB4FG266974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K8065A
  • Mileage 98,066 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/occasion/Hyundai-Santa_Fe_Sport-2015-id8750387.html

Vehicle Features

ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES: - BLUETOOTH - CRUISE CONTROL - HEATED SEATS - AIR CONDITIONING - ALLOY WHEELS MUCH MORE!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

