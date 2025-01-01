Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>The <strong>2015 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L GL FWD</strong> is a well-rounded midsize sedan that offers a great balance of performance, comfort, and features. Below is a summary of key features and specifications for the <strong>2015 Sonata 2.4L GL FWD</strong>.</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><strong>Some Features:</strong></p><p>- Cruise Control</p><p>- Remote trunk release</p><p>- Drivers seat armrest</p><p>- Front and rear cup holders</p><p>- Hands-free Bluetooth system</p><p>- Electronic Parking Brake (EPB)</p><p>- Heated Seats</p><p>- Multifunctional Steering Wheel</p><p>- Alloys & Much More!</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>Purchase with confidence. All vehicles are accompanied by detailed history reports, and warranty options are available. We also welcome trade-ins! </p><p>We are open Monday through Saturday. For more information, please contact our Sales Department at **905</p><p>580-9577** or **905-808-0722** to schedule a viewing and test drive!</p><p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1731437922894_2552553095668726 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>When you choose Premium Autos in Oakville, youre selecting premium service backed by quality, transparency, and a trusted automotive legacy. Visit us today and experience the difference for yourself!</p><br></p>

2015 Hyundai Sonata

113,012 KM

Details Description

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Hyundai Sonata

|HEATED SEATS|BLUETOOTH|CD PLAYER|CRUISE CONTROL|MULTIFUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL|ALLOYS|

Watch This Vehicle
12120372

2015 Hyundai Sonata

|HEATED SEATS|BLUETOOTH|CD PLAYER|CRUISE CONTROL|MULTIFUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL|ALLOYS|

Location

Premium Autos

2402 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y2

905-580-9577

Contact Seller

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
113,012KM
VIN 5NPE24AF3FH008664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,012 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2015 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L GL FWD is a well-rounded midsize sedan that offers a great balance of performance, comfort, and features. Below is a summary of key features and specifications for the 2015 Sonata 2.4L GL FWD.

Some Features:

- Cruise Control

- Remote trunk release

- Driver's seat armrest

- Front and rear cup holders

- Hands-free Bluetooth system

- Electronic Parking Brake (EPB)

- Heated Seats

- Multifunctional Steering Wheel

- Alloys & Much More!

Purchase with confidence. All vehicles are accompanied by detailed history reports, and warranty options are available. We also welcome trade-ins! 

We are open Monday through Saturday. For more information, please contact our Sales Department at **905

580-9577** or **905-808-0722** to schedule a viewing and test drive!

When you choose Premium Autos in Oakville, youre selecting premium service backed by quality, transparency, and a trusted automotive legacy. Visit us today and experience the difference for yourself!


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Premium Autos

Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 RAV4 LE|7
2021 Toyota RAV4 RAV4 LE|7" TOUCHSCREEN|6 HIGH QUALITY SPEAKERS|HEATED SEATS|LANE ASSIST|ANDROID AUTO|CARPLAY| 57,371 KM $31,999 + tax & lic
Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 560SL 500SL|LEATHER SEATS|WOODEN INTERIOR|POWER SEATS|AMG ALLOYS for sale in Oakville, ON
1990 Mercedes-Benz 560SL 500SL|LEATHER SEATS|WOODEN INTERIOR|POWER SEATS|AMG ALLOYS 167,304 KM $14,499 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Dodge Durango AWD|HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL|LEATHER INTERIOR|SUNROOF|CARPLAY|ALLOYS for sale in Oakville, ON
2022 Dodge Durango AWD|HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL|LEATHER INTERIOR|SUNROOF|CARPLAY|ALLOYS 44,832 KM $44,499 + tax & lic

Email Premium Autos

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Premium Autos

Premium Autos

2402 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-580-XXXX

(click to show)

905-580-9577

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Premium Autos

905-580-9577

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Sonata