2015 Infiniti Q50
Sport | Limited
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$14,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,480 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2015 Infiniti Q50 SPORT – Luxury Meets Performance
Experience the perfect balance of power, style, and innovation with the 2015 Infiniti Q50 SPORT. This sport sedan delivers 328 horsepower from a 3.7L V6 engine, paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission and drive mode selector for a fully customizable experience. Sport-tuned suspension and optional digital steering give you razor-sharp control.
Aggressive styling includes 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, sport fascias, and a power moonroof. Inside, the leather-appointed sport seats, aluminum accents, and dual-zone climate control create a premium, driver-focused cabin.
Stay connected and entertained with the Infiniti InTouch™ dual-display system, optional navigation, Bluetooth, USB ports, and a 14-speaker Bose® sound system. Safety comes standard with features like Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Forward Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Warning, and a RearView Monitor.
If you're looking for a sedan that blends performance with high-end comfort and cutting-edge tech, the Q50 SPORT delivers.
Contact us today to schedule your test drive.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
