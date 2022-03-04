$68,980+ tax & licensing
$68,980
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Jaguar F-Type
V8 R | COUPE | CLEAN CARFAX | NAV | LOW KMS |
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
39,900KM
Used
- Stock #: K7022
- VIN: SAJXA6DA9FMK13243
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 39,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
CLEAN CARFAX! LOW KMS! KEY FEATURES: - NAVIGATION - LEATHER - ACTIVE EXHAUST - PUSH BUTTON START - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL MUCH MORE
