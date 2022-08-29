Menu
2015 Jeep Compass

93,902 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2015 Jeep Compass

2015 Jeep Compass

Sport/North

2015 Jeep Compass

Sport/North

Location

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

93,902KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9267208
  • Stock #: P6476X
  • VIN: 1C4NJCAB7FD418285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P6476X
  • Mileage 93,902 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Tachometer
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

