2015 Jeep Compass

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 3 , 9 0 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9267208

9267208 Stock #: P6476X

P6476X VIN: 1C4NJCAB7FD418285

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # P6476X

Mileage 93,902 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Interior Tachometer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.