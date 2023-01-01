$20,897+ tax & licensing
$20,897
+ taxes & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
905-844-3273
2015 Jeep Wrangler
2015 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
$20,897
+ taxes & licensing
192,027KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10635621
- Stock #: 3T1122A
- VIN: 1C4BJWEG1FL515207
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 192,027 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Additional Features
4x4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2