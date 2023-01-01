Menu
2015 Jeep Wrangler

192,027 KM

Details Features

$20,897

+ tax & licensing
Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

192,027KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10635621
  • Stock #: 3T1122A
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG1FL515207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 192,027 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

