Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Wrangler

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Rotana Auto Sales

905-617-6761

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Wrangler

2015 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT_ACCIDENT FREE_ONTARIO_VEHICLE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT_ACCIDENT FREE_ONTARIO_VEHICLE

Location

Rotana Auto Sales

281 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G1

905-617-6761

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7747404
  • Stock #: 1126
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG4FL590145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Our price includes :


-Ontario Safety Standard Certificate .
-CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
**********************************
PRICE+HST+License Fee Only.
*************************
Please Call to book your test drive .
******************************

Available Extended Warranty up to 3 years ( Engine, transmission & differential )

****************************************************************************************
ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE.. APPLY ONLINE AT http://rotanaautosales.com/financing/
***************************************************************************************
To ensure that the vehicle is still available, please call us at: 905-617-6761 or by email: sales@rotanaautosales.com
**********************************************************************************************
To see others Vehicles, please click on the links below:
http://rotanaautosales.com/vehicles/
*********************************************
-OUR HOURS OF OPERATION:
MON-FRI: 9:00 am to 7:00 PM
SAT: 9:00 am to 5:00 PM
SUN: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm By Appointment
************************************
Rotana Auto Sales
281 Speers Rd
Oakville , On , L6K 2G1 
Phone : 905 617 6761
Cell : 416 822 2870
sales@rotanaautosales.com
http://www.rotanaautosales.com/
***********************
We're proud members of OMVIC and the UCDA. As members, we agree to a strict code of ethics and deliver on all promises.
At Rotana Auto Sales, we’re proud to be Oakville’s premier source for quality, low-mileage, pre-owned vehicles. Since we opened our dealership, we’ve been sharing our commitment to top-notch cars, minivans, SUVs, and trucks, along with unparalleled customer service. We take our customers seriously and always put their needs first. That’s the Rotana Auto Sales difference.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Targa Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rotana Auto Sales

2012 Chrysler Town &...
 118,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2013 BMW X3 28i_Leat...
 138,000 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Pilot Tou...
 160,000 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic

Email Rotana Auto Sales

Rotana Auto Sales

Rotana Auto Sales

281 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G1

Call Dealer

905-617-XXXX

(click to show)

905-617-6761

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory