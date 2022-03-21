Menu
2015 Kia Forte

117,900 KM

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2015 Kia Forte

2015 Kia Forte

AUTO 4DR ALLOY SAFETY NEW BRAKES B-TOOTH H-SEATS

2015 Kia Forte

AUTO 4DR ALLOY SAFETY NEW BRAKES B-TOOTH H-SEATS

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

117,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8735903
  Stock #: 3105
  VIN: KNAFX4A64F5264668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,900 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available  STARTING FROM 0% SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO, 4DR SEDAN GAS SAVER ,BLUE TOOTH, ALLOY RIMS, 4 NEW BRAKES (PADS+ ROTORS) INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING)

, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, BLUE TOOTH, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL,  HEATED  FRONT SEATS,

SAFETY INCLUDED ALL NEW BRAKES INSTALEED THE DAY OF LISTING

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

NICE COMBINATION WHITE  EXTERIOR ON GREY  INTERIOR

CAR FAX  SHOWS POLICE REPORT NO ACCIDENT CLAIM

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=i6pTTE8wu9kK%2bgF4Q2ADJKrBfal0gS45

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

