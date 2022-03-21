$15,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234
2015 Kia Forte
AUTO 4DR ALLOY SAFETY NEW BRAKES B-TOOTH H-SEATS
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8735903
- Stock #: 3105
- VIN: KNAFX4A64F5264668
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,900 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available STARTING FROM 0% SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO, 4DR SEDAN GAS SAVER ,BLUE TOOTH, ALLOY RIMS, 4 NEW BRAKES (PADS+ ROTORS) INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING)
, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, BLUE TOOTH, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL, HEATED FRONT SEATS,
SAFETY INCLUDED ALL NEW BRAKES INSTALEED THE DAY OF LISTING
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
NICE COMBINATION WHITE EXTERIOR ON GREY INTERIOR
CAR FAX SHOWS POLICE REPORT NO ACCIDENT CLAIM
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=i6pTTE8wu9kK%2bgF4Q2ADJKrBfal0gS45
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.